Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes happening this Tuesday

Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes at Amarillo Public Library will take place Sept. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The English as a Second Language classes are free to the public.
Amarillo Public Library encourages registration before the event to make sure that you will have a spot in the class.
Classes will start on Sept. 13 and will end on Dec. 6.
For more information about the class, cals 806-378-4245.
