Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes happening this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes at Amarillo Public Library will take place Sept. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The English as a Second Language classes are free to the public.

Amarillo Public Library encourages registration before the event to make sure that you will have a spot in the class.

Classes will start on Sept. 13 and will end on Dec. 6.

For more information about the class, cals 806-378-4245.

