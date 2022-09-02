Quay County Crime Stoppers looking for suspects responsible for breaking and entering vehicles

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Quay County Crime Stoppers needs your help obtaining information about an unknown suspect or suspects responsible for Breaking and Entering and Larceny.

According to the release, the morning of Aug. 31, Tucumcari police responded to a series of vehicles being broken into near W. Charles Ave. and S. 10th Street.

If you have any information about who might be involved, call Quay Crime Stoppers at 806-4613507.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1000.

