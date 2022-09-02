Nice Holiday Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.

