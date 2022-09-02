Who's Hiring?
Nice Holiday Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A ridge of high pressure over the western part of the country means a pretty nice weekend. The rain chance is not zero. Twenty to thirty percent chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms late day on Saturday. Smaller rain chance on Sunday and a quiet forecast on Monday. Beyond the weekend, no rain chance next week and temperatures will be close to average for this time of year, in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Nice Holiday Weekend
