Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Muleshoe man sentenced to 12 years for sexual conduct, fleeing with 14-year-old girl accused of attempted murder

Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Marcos Jacobo Morales-Jose was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for criminal sexual conduct involving a 14-year-old girl accused of attempted murder.

Police say Morales-Jose helped the girl flee and hide from police after she was charged with attempted murder. She was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2022.

Morales-Jose pleaded guilty to the transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct back in May 2022.

The 14-year-old had been released from the custody of police in Dodge City, Kansas with a pending charge of attempted murder. The girl was being supervised via ankle monitor, but she allegedly cut it off to run away with Morales-Jose.

The girl was reported missing and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The DCPD contacted Muleshoe police with a possible location for her in January of this year.

The girl was found living with Morales-Jose, and both were detained.

The girl, who had met Morales-Jose on Facebook, said their relationship turned sexual in September 2021 and she became pregnant in December of that same year.

Morales-Jose admitted to helping the girl leave Kansas to maintain their relationship.

PREVIOUS STORY: Muleshoe man pleads guilty to child sex crime against Kansas teen charged with attempted murder

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County.
1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

Latest News

Hartley County Officials are looking for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges.
Hartley County officials looks for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges
White Deer Land Museum Foundation
White Deer Land Museum to premiere docudrama in Pampa
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Bailey County Judge facing multiple charges including providing alcohol to a minor
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County.
1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County