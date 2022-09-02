Who's Hiring?
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Memphis police are searching for a woman who they believe was abducted early Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Police found her personal items but have not located her.

Police said she was abducted on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis campus.

She is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top, purple and blue running shorts, and she had her hair in a bun.

Police released this photo of her, seen running:

A photo of Fletcher as she was out running
A photo of Fletcher as she was out running(Memphis Police Dept.)

The University of Memphis sent an alert to students saying a woman had been kidnapped at about 4:30 a.m. on Central Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was reported missing.

Police say Fletcher frequently jogs in the area and was approached by an unknown person and forced into an SUV.

The suspect was in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue.

Police say Fletcher’s phone and water bottle were found in front of a home on the street on which she was abducted. The phone was smashed.

Friends said the woman they know as “Liza” is an avid runner and a mother of two children. She is also a teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, where she teaches junior kindergarten.

Anyone with information about Fletcher’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist Memphis police.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

