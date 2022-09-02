Who's Hiring?
‘If you want immediate money’: Higher costs create increase in second hand shoppers and sellers

Higher prices have some in the area looking for different and cheaper ways to shop.
Higher prices have some in the area looking for different and cheaper ways to shop.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Higher prices have some in the area looking for different and cheaper ways to shop.

Second hand shops are seeing an increasing demand with more shoppers and sellers, including at Plato’s Closet.

“We decided to come to Plato’s Closet to look for her bachelorette party for an outfit and everywhere we looked was crazy expensive,” said Skye Wilkinson, shopper.

The operations manager of Plato’s Closet and Once Upon a Child says its seeing shoppers buy more than what they used to.

“I think a lot of that is just, you can come in and get 10 pairs of jeans here and you might spend 60 or 70 bucks versus going to your bigger places, like American Eagle and those places are fine, but we just know what the prices are,” said Todd Hartley, operations manager.

Not only are they seeing a lot of shoppers coming in for the cheap prices, but also an influx of shoppers coming in to sell their unused items to make some quick and easy cash.

“It’s so much quicker and much less painless than selling plasma for example, if you want immediate money and you have up-to-date clothes, it’s a great place to go,” said Marisa Sieck, shopper and seller.

With the influx, the store has actually had to limit how much it can buy.

“Trying to be a little picker just because everybody’s cleaned out and everybody’s needed cash and different things like that as well, so we’ve kinda had to trim that down a little on what we can actually sell with this space that we have,” said Hartley.

The store says if you are looking to sell, the best thing to do is make sure your items are freshly laundered because they go straight onto the racks.

To learn more about how to sell, click here.

