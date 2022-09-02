Who's Hiring?
Hartley County officials looks for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hartley County Officials are looking for man wanted for aggravated assault felony charges.

According to the release, 50-year-old, David James Sandavol is wanted for aggravated assault felony charges.

Sandavol has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Sandavol, please call 806-244-5544.

