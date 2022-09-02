City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.

City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5).

Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5).

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept. 5).

The Labor Day schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Commercial: Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Regular service will resume on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday (Sept. 5).

All City of Amarillo golf courses will be open on Monday (Sept. 5).

