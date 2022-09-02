Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule

The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.
The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5.

  • City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5).
  • Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5).
  • The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept. 5).
  • The Labor Day schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Commercial: Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Regular service will resume on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed on Monday (Sept. 5).

All City of Amarillo golf courses will be open on Monday (Sept. 5).

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting close to 19,000 confirmed Monkeypox...
‘The public is not at risk’: First probable monkeypox case reported in Amarillo

Latest News

Quay County Crime Stoppers needs your help obtaining information about an unknown suspect or...
Quay County Crime Stoppers looking for suspects responsible for breaking and entering vehicles
Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes at Amarillo Public...
Registration for the fall term of English as a Second Language classes happening this Tuesday
The Amarillo Art Institute will be hosting various classes starting this September.
Amarillo Art Institute hosting several classes this September
DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County.
1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County