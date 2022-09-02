Who's Hiring?
Bailey County Judge facing multiple charges including providing alcohol to a minor

Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official...
Sherri Harrison, 56, the Judge for Bailey County, has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.(Parmer County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Bailey County Judge has been arrested on charges of official oppression, providing alcohol to a minor, and criminal trespass.

Judge Sherri Harrison, was booked into the Parmer County Jail on a $1,500 bond for three charges, and is set to be released on personal recognizance.

According to a released indictment, Harrison is accused of “mistreatment” of a particular defendant in May of this year, telling the defendant she would “make sure her partner got jail time.”

In June of this year, a Bailey County Attorney filed a petition in the Bailey County District Court to remove Harrison from her position after allegations were made about “incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness,” the petition states.

The Attorney said Harrison signed at least three warrants that were deemed unconstitutional because body cam video showed Harrison was drunk when she signed them.

According to the allegations, the attorney claims Judge Harrison drunkenly harassed parents and children at a little League game in May.

The Attorney stated in her petition that she was filing on behalf of the public interest and demanded a jury trial to “ensure the protection of the public and public interest in the execution of the duties of the Bailey County Judge.”

In the recent primary elections, Harrison lost her seat by 43 votes. She is set to leave office in January.

