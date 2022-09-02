Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen Saturday in Miami. He may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He is described as 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Based on additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday for the child has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting close to 19,000 confirmed Monkeypox...
‘The public is not at risk’: First probable monkeypox case reported in Amarillo

Latest News

Quay County Crime Stoppers needs your help obtaining information about an unknown suspect or...
Quay County Crime Stoppers looking for suspects responsible for breaking and entering vehicles
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury