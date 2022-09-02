Who's Hiring?
Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in South Carolina

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies said was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby girl is named Railynn Hampton. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and has both of her ears pierced.

The suspect is said to be wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

Deputies are currently searching for the car and the child.

This investigation is in its early stages.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

