Criminal Complaint: Amarillo man, woman facing charges after police find guns, meth in attic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man and woman were charged today with having guns and $168,000 in meth.

A criminal complaint shows that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth.

Since 2019, Amarillo investigators have received information about Sobamiwa and narcotics trafficking.

In June of 2019, authorities interviewed Sobamiwa, who admitted to trafficking narcotics.

He said he had brought meth into Amarillo from Arizona in 250 pound loads and that he had received seven of these loads, which adds up to 1,750 pounds of meth.

He admitted to selling 340,000 grams of meth over time, which adds up to about $27 million.

In January of 2021, police executed a search warrant at an Amarillo home and found Sobamiwa and a woman, Dena Gonzales.

Police also found a large amount of meth and crack cocaine.

Sobamiwa and Gonzales admitted to using Gonzales and the home for a stash location for distributing narcotics.

They also said that Sobamiwa was staying with his girlfriend at another home in Amarillo, which is also where he kept drugs and proceeds, according to the complaint.

Authorities attempted to call Allen, who denied being at the home.

Police saw movement at the home and later learned Allen was there.

She had attempted to escape out of the back of the home but authorities took her into custody and obtained a search warrant.

They then found 2.1 kilograms of meth in the attic with two firearms. The drugs have a street value of $168,000.

Allen later admitted to helping in distributing narcotics and hiding them in the attic.

Also, undercover officers busted Sobamiwa for selling cocaine in April of 2021.

