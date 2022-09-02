1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County.

According to DPS, on September 1, at around 12:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Edwin McNamara was traveling southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder.

A Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on SH 136 traveling towards McNamara.

DPS says McNamara failed to yield right of way and turned left into the southbound lane in the path of the SUV.

The SUV struck McNamara on the left side.

The motorcycle came to a rest on its right side facing north in the barrow ditch east of SH 136.

The SUV came to rest upright, facing south on the southbound shoulder.

Edwin McNamara was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

