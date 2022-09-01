Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history.

This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant.

The lecture will talk about history of the Pantex Plant, from its beginnings in 1942 during World War II, through the Cold War and Post-Cold War.

Admission is free.

