Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of each month on topics related to military history.
This Saturday, the lecture will be at 1:30 p.m. st the War Memorial Center, presented by Katie Paul a Historian at Pantex Plant.
The lecture will talk about history of the Pantex Plant, from its beginnings in 1942 during World War II, through the Cold War and Post-Cold War.
Admission is free.
