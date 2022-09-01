Who's Hiring?
Quiet Start to the Month

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
For our first day of the month today, things ought to be quiet. We’ll see mostly clear skies with light winds and highs climbing into the 80s and maybe low 90s in the northeast. A weak front looks to arrive late Friday night into Saturday, which not only brings temperatures down a few degrees, but also brings some shower chances with it. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for the remainder of the forecast.

For our first day of the month today, things ought to be quiet.
