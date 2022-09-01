Who's Hiring?
Pink diamond expected to sell for over $21 million at auction

The 11.15-carat pink diamond is set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. (Credit: Sotheby's Auction House via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - A unique piece of jewelry is up for grabs, but you may have to break the bank for it.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.”

Officials describe the diamond as “fancy, vivid, pink.” It weighs 11.15-carats, which is bigger than most diamonds of that color.

It is expected to bring in at least $21 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

