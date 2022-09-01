Who's Hiring?
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos

A nude photo nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week. (Source: ARK Media)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – A nude photo nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week.

A passenger on the Aug. 24 flight said someone was using Apple’s AirDrop service to send the image of a naked man to other passengers.

The flight attendant and pilot were notified, and the pilot was not amused.

“If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate,” the pilot said.

The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security would be involved – ruining many vacations.

“So, you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is – quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” he said.

The flight was leaving Houston for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The passenger said she didn’t receive any additional unsolicited photos, and the flight continued to its destination.

Southwest issued a statement saying its employees were made aware of the problem and addressed it to “support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

A video of the pilot’s warning has gotten more than 2.7 million views on TikTok so far.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

