Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Paramount Theater sign replaced with LED’s making Polk Street ‘brighter’

VIDEO: Renovations for the paramount sign have been completed making downtown’s Polk street a little brighter.
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Renovations for the Paramount sign has been completed making downtown’s Polk Street a little brighter.

All 850 incandescent bulbs on the 30-foot sign have been replaced with energy saving LED’s for a cost of $4,200.

“Now those are all LED bulbs so they’re just as bright or brighter,” says Beth Duke, Executive Director, Center City Amarillo. “They’re going to last about 15 years.”

The sign was built in 1932 as the Paramount Theater and closed in 1969 and the sign was removed. In 2006 the sign was recovered and moved back to Polk Street where it stands today.

“Bringing the sign back reminds us of how Polk Street was in the 1930′s,” says Duke. “We want to capture the nostalgia of our history and then celebrate the future because it shows many of these buildings can have a new life.”

Duke says the Paramount sign is a symbol of what is coming downtown.

“When you see the Paramount sign and the other iconic buildings down town that could only be Amarillo,” says Duke. “That’s what sets us apart, we are saving the historic fabric of our city.”

The Amarillo Historic Preservation Foundation says that there may be more updates to come but nothing that will change the appearance of the sign.

There is no present plan to unveil the renovated 90-year-old sign but it is lit every night for everyone to see.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
Pantex holds open house for their new facility in Amarillo
Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center
A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday.
Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday
APL Traveling Exhibiit
‘Americans and the Holocaust’ exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library