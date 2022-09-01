Paramount Theater sign replaced with LED’s making Polk Street ‘brighter’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Renovations for the Paramount sign has been completed making downtown’s Polk Street a little brighter.

All 850 incandescent bulbs on the 30-foot sign have been replaced with energy saving LED’s for a cost of $4,200.

“Now those are all LED bulbs so they’re just as bright or brighter,” says Beth Duke, Executive Director, Center City Amarillo. “They’re going to last about 15 years.”

The sign was built in 1932 as the Paramount Theater and closed in 1969 and the sign was removed. In 2006 the sign was recovered and moved back to Polk Street where it stands today.

“Bringing the sign back reminds us of how Polk Street was in the 1930′s,” says Duke. “We want to capture the nostalgia of our history and then celebrate the future because it shows many of these buildings can have a new life.”

Duke says the Paramount sign is a symbol of what is coming downtown.

“When you see the Paramount sign and the other iconic buildings down town that could only be Amarillo,” says Duke. “That’s what sets us apart, we are saving the historic fabric of our city.”

The Amarillo Historic Preservation Foundation says that there may be more updates to come but nothing that will change the appearance of the sign.

There is no present plan to unveil the renovated 90-year-old sign but it is lit every night for everyone to see.

