Pantex holds ribbon cutting for new emergency operations center

Pantex holds open house for their new facility in Amarillo
Pantex holds open house for their new facility in Amarillo(KFDA)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their new Alternate Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center.

The facility will be used for emergency response teams during drills, exercises, and real emergences.

When they facility is not being used by AEOC and JIC, Pantex will use it to train various departments.

Pantex holds open house for their new facility in Amarillo
Pantex holds open house for their new facility in Amarillo(KFDA)

The new facility is located in downtown Amarillo.

