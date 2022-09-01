Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic was hit by a truck near Amarillo earlier this week.

Grady Lambert was running from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head, South Carolina, a 4,000-mile journey to help bring awareness by the people impacted from the pandemic.

According to DPS, Lambert was hit by a truck 10-miles east of Amarillo in Carson County while he was running along a road, leaving him with life-threatening injuries that his parents said he won’t survive.

Lambert’s parents said they will donate their son’s organs so he can help more people after he’s gone.

They are also setting up a scholarship in his name for students graduating from Lincoln Academy Alternative High School in his hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The money will be awarded to a student who is going to pursue a career in nursing.

“He said, so I want you to take my ashes and spread them from where I stop to the end,” said Julie Lambert, mother of Grady Lambert. “So Mark and I will have an epic road trip and spread Grady’s ashes along the way.”

If you would like to donate to Grady Lambert’s scholarship fund, click here.

