Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To Labor Day Weekend Weather

September is off to a pleasant start with highs at or below normal in most areas. Isolated storms have popped up, but almost all locations will remain dry tonight. Temperatures will briefly flare back up to summer levels tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s for Friday afternoon. A weak front will drop highs back into the 80s for the weekend and Labor Day. A few scattered storms will accompany the front on Saturday.

