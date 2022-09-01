Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday, Sept. 3.

The event will include activates for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a barbeque lunch served at noon.

The rodeo will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include a special guest performer.

Tickets for the event are $10.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time or buy them at the gate.

For more information, visit calfarley.com.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.