Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday

Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday.
Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday.(boys ranch)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday, Sept. 3.

The event will include activates for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a barbeque lunch served at noon.

The rodeo will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include a special guest performer.

Tickets for the event are $10.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time or buy them at the gate.

For more information, visit calfarley.com.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes