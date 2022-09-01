Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday, Sept. 3.
The event will include activates for the whole family starting at 11 a.m. followed by a barbeque lunch served at noon.
The rodeo will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include a special guest performer.
Tickets for the event are $10.
You can purchase tickets ahead of time or buy them at the gate.
For more information, visit calfarley.com.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.