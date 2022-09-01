Who's Hiring?
‘Americans and the Holocaust’ exhibit coming to Amarillo Public Library

By Nicole Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Americans and the Holocaust is an exhibit created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American library Association, and will feature some of the American influence during the time of one of the worlds greatest atrocities.

The Amarillo Public Library is one of 50 libraries to present the exhibit, with 250 apply across the U.S.

“America’s role in the holocaust and you’re saying what do you mean America didn’t have a role in the holocaust? We liberated people, there were people that were individuals and groups and at one point the government even got involved in making sure people got out from under Nazi occupation,” said Cindy Hunt, Program Director of the exhibit.

The library is also partnering with PBS to bring films.

“We’re going to have a series of films showing each of these films highlights a specific individual or specific events related to what was going on in America during this crucial time in history,” said Stacy Clopton, Coordinator of P.R. and Programming.

The exhibit will showcase from 1930 through 1945 of the Holocaust engaging them on how the U.S. reacted to it.

“It will educate people by giving them the facts which will dispel myths about the Americans relationship with the holocaust, and help them do some critical thinking,” said Cindy Hunt.

The Amarillo Downtown Public Library will be hosting the exhibit Americans in the holocaust September 17, through October 23, and will be free.

