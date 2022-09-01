Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith

Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith.
Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith.(Amarillo Zoo)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith.

Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.

According to zoo staff and visitors, Quill Smith had a friendly and outgoing personality and was being trained to use during education programs.

“Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will be dearly missed,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He spent his time sneaking treats from the fridge, following his keepers around and eating his favorite snack - sweet potatoes.”

Quill died on Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure.

The Amarillo Zoo will honor Quill with a climate-friendly plant on zoo grounds.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

A Portland man who was running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the...
Man running across country for a cause hit by truck near Amarillo, not expected to survive
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar the first Saturday of...
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting history lecture this Saturday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday.
Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday