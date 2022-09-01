Amarillo Zoo mourns the loss of porcupine Quill Smith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of their outgoing porcupine, Quill Smith.

Quill Smith was brought to the Amarillo Zoo in January of 2022 after recovering at the Wild West Rehabilitation Center from a potentially deadly injury he endured in the wild that left him with three legs.

According to zoo staff and visitors, Quill Smith had a friendly and outgoing personality and was being trained to use during education programs.

“Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will be dearly missed,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He spent his time sneaking treats from the fridge, following his keepers around and eating his favorite snack - sweet potatoes.”

Quill died on Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure.

The Amarillo Zoo will honor Quill with a climate-friendly plant on zoo grounds.

