Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday

Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday.

The event is on September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.

Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free. There is also free admission for first responders.

Registration for your vehicle is $40 until the show.

For more details of the Car Show event, watch below:

To sign up for your vehicle, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Boys Ranch will host their 78th annual Boys Ranch rodeo this Saturday.
Boys Ranch holds 78th annual Boys Ranch Rodeo this Saturday
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting close to 19,000 confirmed Monkeypox...
‘The public is not at risk’: First probable monkeypox case reported in Amarillo