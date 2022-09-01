Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday.

The event is on September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.

Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free. There is also free admission for first responders.

Registration for your vehicle is $40 until the show.

For more details of the Car Show event, watch below:

To sign up for your vehicle, click here.

