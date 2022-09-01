Amarillo Crime Stoppers hosting 14th Annual Crime Stoppers Car show this Saturday
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers will be hosting a car show this Saturday.
The event is on September 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center.
Admission is $5 per person and children 10 and under get in for free. There is also free admission for first responders.
Registration for your vehicle is $40 until the show.
For more details of the Car Show event, watch below:
To sign up for your vehicle, click here.
