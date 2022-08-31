Who's Hiring?
United Supermarkets to kick off Aisles of Smiles fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.
The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarkets is kicking off the Aisles of Smiles campaign tomorrow to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.

Shoppers at United, Market Street or Amigos can buy qualifying products in the store and a portion of the sale will go to MDA, to help fight neuromuscular disease.

From Sep. 1 to Sep. 14, shoppers can also donate any dollar amount to MDA at the registers.

