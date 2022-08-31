Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ninth annual Ride for the Fallen is stopping in the Texas Panhandle today to honor fallen heroes.

The group is stopping in Dalhart first and then will be in Amarillo at 5:00 p.m., located at 3701 S.E. 25th Ave.

These veterans on motorcycles are making their way across the country in honor of fallen military members.

The group is covering over 4,000 miles, starting in Los Angeles and will wrap up at Arlington National Cemetery.

Through this ride, they are honoring five veterans who died in combat by sharing their stories.

The group is raising money to sponsor the medical needs of wounded U.S. special operation forces.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.