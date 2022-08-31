Who's Hiring?
Police: Man wanted on kidnapping, aggravated battery, sex charges in Clovis

Manuel Phillip Rios
Manuel Phillip Rios(Clovis Police Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man wanted on kidnapping, aggravated battery and sex charges in Clovis.

Clovis Police Department said Manuel Phillip Rios is wanted for an incident on Aug. 29.

He has an active warrant for charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery on a household member and criminal sexual penetration.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call the Curry County Crimes Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

