Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing.

Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road.

She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes, and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a light pink nightgown and black Adidas slides with white stripes.

To report information call the Randall County Sherriff’s Office at, 806-468-5800.

