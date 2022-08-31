Who's Hiring?
Mostly Quiet Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Our Wednesday forecast is looking very similar to our Tuesday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies today that will keep temperatures down in the mid-80s, with 90s being seen in the hottest areas. This afternoon, we could see a stray shower or two down off to the south, but impacts are expected to be minimal. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week ahead of a cold front late Friday into early Saturday, where temperatures will drop some, and rain chances could return to the outlook just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

