Mostly Quiet Forecast

Our Wednesday forecast is looking very similar to our Tuesday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies today that will keep temperatures down in the mid-80s, with 90s being seen in the hottest areas. This afternoon, we could see a stray shower or two down off to the south, but impacts are expected to be minimal. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week ahead of a cold front late Friday into early Saturday, where temperatures will drop some, and rain chances could return to the outlook just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

