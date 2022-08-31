Making New Solutions Foundation signs contract to open a sobriety facility in the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Making New Solutions Foundation signed a contract to start up a sobriety facility in the Texas Panhandle.

A press release said this is the foundation’s first Sober Living Facility, which is The Mustard Seed. The foundation will take ownership tomorrow.

The foundation provides addiction and recovery support services in the Panhandle.

The facility will provide structured living opportunities for 22 women.

Residents have to pay rent, meet sobriety standards, attend meetings daily, fulfill life skill class requirements and remain enrolled in intensive outpatient treatment.

The foundation will also hold its second annual luncheon: Moving Mountains on Oct. 21 at the Amarillo Country Club.

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. George Comiskey of Texas Tech University’s Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities and will have a naming auction.

Tickets are $150 or $1,000 for a table of eight. Sponsorships can be purchased before Sep. 10 at the gold ($1,500), silver ($1,000) and bronze levels ($500).

Tickets, tables and sponsorships can be purchased by calling (806) 452-8006 or here.

