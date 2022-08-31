Investigation underway after train crashes into semi-truck that was stuck on tracks near Canyon

Who's Hiring?
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating after a train crashed into a semi-truck that was stuck on the tracks Wednesday afternoon near Canyon.

Canyon Police Department said about 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called out to a collision between a train and a semi-truck at Brown Road and U.S. Highway 60.

Police said the semi-truck, that was pulling a belly dump trailer, was crossing the tracks heading northbound when the underside of the trailer became stuck on the tracks.

The driver of the semi-truck got out of the vehicle since it was unable to move off of the tracks.

A BNSF that was traveling eastbound struck the semi-truck directly.

No injuries were reported.

CPD and Canyon Fire Department responded to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

