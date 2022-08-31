Gov. Abbott announces $1.4 billion for 10 year transportation plan for Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Amarillo will receive $1.4 billion for a 10-year transportation plan.

The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.

The projects will help improve safety on the roads for drivers and will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund.

Some of the projects include construction on State Loop 335 from Southwest 9th Avenue to Farm-to-Market Road 1719, widening of Interstate 27, interchange improvements on I-27 in Randall County, and safety improvements on Farm-to-Market Road 2590 from SL 335 in Amarillo to U.S. 60 in Canyon.

