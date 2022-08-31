Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Gov. Abbott announces $1.4 billion for 10 year transportation plan for Amarillo

The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway...
The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. (Source: Gray TV)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Amarillo will receive $1.4 billion for a 10-year transportation plan.

The press release said this is part of a record $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan.

The projects will help improve safety on the roads for drivers and will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes and other money to the state highway fund.

Some of the projects include construction on State Loop 335 from Southwest 9th Avenue to Farm-to-Market Road 1719, widening of Interstate 27, interchange improvements on I-27 in Randall County, and safety improvements on Farm-to-Market Road 2590 from SL 335 in Amarillo to U.S. 60 in Canyon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Amarillo police are working on a second crash on northbound Canyon Drive.
Amarillo police working on second crash on northbound Canyon Drive

Latest News

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.
United Supermarkets to kick off Aisles of Smiles fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association
Making New Solutions
Making New Solutions Foundation signs contract to open a sobriety facility in the Tx Panhandle
Pastor Palani
VIDEO: Pastor Pete Palani visits Amarillo
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo
Ride for the Fallen comes to Amarillo to honor local heroes