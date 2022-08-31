Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon,...
Officials: 17-year-old killed, 6 others injured after semi rear-ends bus carrying students
City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is...
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering

Latest News

FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A former...
US: ‘Rape club’ chaplain used faith, fear to abuse inmates
FILE - Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the...
Princess Diana’s death stunned the world — and changed the royals
It's been 25 years since the royal died in a Paris car crash. People gather at a nearby spot to...
Princess Diana remembered in Paris