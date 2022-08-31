Doppler Dave Tracks The Start of September

Another round of rain is tracking across the southern part of our area today, but quiet weather prevails around Amarillo and much of the area. Temperatures range from the 60s in the rain to the mid 80s for Amarillo, with a few 90s in the northern zones. September will get off to a nice start tomorrow. Rain activity will be much diminished, but temps should stay in the upper 80s. By Friday, highs will reach 90 degrees, but a weak front will bring cooler weather and some rain chances as we start the weekend Saturday.

