Community gathers in remembrance of 8/31 victims

Community gathers in remembrance
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Aug. 31, 2019, Odessa mobile mass shooting where seven innocent people were lost and dozens more were hurt.

There was a community remembrance Wednesday morning at the UT Permian Basin Mesa Deck.

The event was originally going to be at the site where the Bright Star Memorial will be built. However, the event was moved due to the weather.

You can donate to the Bright Star Memorial here.

The new memorial will pay tribute to the victims and their families. Those victims are Edwin Peregrino, Raul Garcia, Joe Griffith, Mary Granados, Kameron Brown, Rodolfo Arco, and Leilah Hernandez.

Community leaders in attendance talked about what has changed since that fateful day and how West Texas has healed. Those in attendance included Mayor of Odessa Javiar Joven, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, as well as multiple UT Permian Basin administrators and other community leaders.

“We’re not going to let this day go unnoticed,” said President and CEO of Midland Health System, Russell Tippin. “And we’re not going to let today fade away. That this is a day that marked us in one way, but the memory of this forever will be one of togetherness, will be one of healing. And one that will show how West Texas and the people that live here take care of each other.”

