Charge upgraded to murder in alleged target practice killing

Authorities say a man faces upgraded charges in the shooting death of a Gaffney woman
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect in a fatal alleged target practice incident is now facing new charges after investigators report there is evidence he shot in the direction of his neighbor’s home.

WHNS reported 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence in connection to the shooting death of his neighbor, 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate.

Family members said Tate was in her kitchen Saturday evening when she heard gunshots and went to look out the window. She was then struck by a bullet that came through.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Kesha Tate
Kesha Tate(Family members)

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene throughout the night and later detained a suspect, later identified as Lucas.

Lucas reportedly told deputies the bullet had ricocheted while he was target practicing in front of his home, which backs up to Tate’s property.

The sheriff’s office later reported investigators found evidence that the bullet that struck Tate did not ricochet.

“The only way the victim could have been struck was for the shooter to turn and intentionally fire in that direction,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Lucas’s manslaughter charge was upgraded to murder following the discovery. Additionally, he was charged with discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

Lucas was denied bond during a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

