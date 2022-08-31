Who's Hiring?
Amarillo woman arrested, accused of continuing imprisoned husband’s drug trafficking operation

2 arrested, serving sentence for drug charges in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing federal charges related to a drug trafficking operation in Randall County.

According to a criminal complaint, in 2021 law enforcement received information from a confidential source that Toni Dominica Estrada was continuing her husband’s, Isidro Chavarria, drug trafficking enterprise.

Chavarria was arrested in 2018 for trafficking around $653,000 worth of drugs. He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison on November 2019.

Officials learned that Estrada was coordinating loads of methamphetamine to the Amarillo area with her husband while he was in prison.

The criminal complaint says, on April 10, Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Agents and Randall County Narcotics coordinated a ‘controlled’ purchase of meth using the confidential source.

The investigators met with the confidential source who provided text messages and recorded phone calls between the source and both Chavarria and Estrada.

The source had a text message from Estrada stating that the meth was ready for pickup.

Agents provided the source with money to make the purchase from Estrada and traveled to her home where the source met her to buy the meth.

During the transaction, the source gave the money to Estrada for the meth.

The complaint says in July, investigators received information that Nathan Barrientez was helping Estrada with the drug trafficking activities.

On July 14, investigators bought more meth through a controlled purchase from Nathan Barrientez.

Estrada and Barrientez were arrested for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $43,000.

Toni Estrada, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Isidro Chavarria, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
Nathan Barrientez, facing federal drug charges (Source: Randall County Jail)
