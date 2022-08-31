Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a crash involving a vehicle rollover on Canyon Drive.

The crash happened in the area of northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge.

One car has rolled and all northbound traffic is being moved off the highway.

Please avoid the area or expect delays.

