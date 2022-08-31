Amarillo Department of Public Health reports first probable monkeypox case

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the public health district.

The testing was completed at a commercial laboratory and tested positive for orthopoxvirus.

The release says it is likely that this case will remain a probable case as not all samples are confirmed at CDC.

Amarillo Public Health says the general public is not considered at risk.

