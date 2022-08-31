Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Department of Public Health reports first probable monkeypox case

Amarillo Public Health has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the public...
Amarillo Public Health has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the public health district.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the public health district.

The testing was completed at a commercial laboratory and tested positive for orthopoxvirus.

The release says it is likely that this case will remain a probable case as not all samples are confirmed at CDC.

Amarillo Public Health says the general public is not considered at risk.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying a number of students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon,...
Officials: 17-year-old killed, 6 others injured after semi rear-ends bus carrying students
City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is...
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering

Latest News

A Silver Alert for a woman considered missing has been put out.
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
Source: Raycom
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Opal Nutrition also offers an array of wellness products, those can be ordered online or...
New In Amarillo: Nutrition business focuses on the benefits of infrared therapy
Salvation Army of Pampa new building new vision
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision