Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in aggravated robbery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers for help to identify a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery near NE 24th avenue.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 19, Amarillo Police responded to a call about theft at a business near NE 24th and N Grand street.
Police say that an employee went outside to confront the suspect about the theft.
Police say the suspect then tried to run over the employee with a pick up truck.
If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
