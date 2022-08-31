Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in aggravated robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers for help to identify a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery near NE 24th avenue.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Aug. 19, Amarillo Police responded to a call about theft at a business near NE 24th and N Grand street.

Police say that an employee went outside to confront the suspect about the theft.

Police say the suspect then tried to run over the employee with a pick up truck.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

