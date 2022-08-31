AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to reserve your spot for the AccentCare annual memorial and butterfly release is this Friday, Sept. 2.

The event is open to the community, however reservations are required to attend the event.

The butterfly release will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirts and butterflies will be available to purchase before the event.

To RSVP for the event you can call 806-420-4123 or click email Angela D. Keller at angelakeller@txha.com.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.