Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release

AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release
AccentCare is taking reservations for their annual memorial and butterfly release(accent care)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last day to reserve your spot for the AccentCare annual memorial and butterfly release is this Friday, Sept. 2.

The event is open to the community, however reservations are required to attend the event.

The butterfly release will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirts and butterflies will be available to purchase before the event.

To RSVP for the event you can call 806-420-4123 or click email Angela D. Keller at angelakeller@txha.com.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
Source: Raycom
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
A notice, sent by ASARCO’s parent company GrupoMexico Mining, said the Amarillo refinery is...
ASARCO to lay off 57 employees when plant ‘indefinitely’ shuts down

Latest News

Amarillo police are working on a second crash on northbound Canyon Drive.
Amarillo police working on second crash on northbound Canyon Drive
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo police investigating crash on Canyon Drive, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo Public Health has reported the first probable case of Monkeypox within the public...
Amarillo Department of Public Health reports first probable monkeypox case
A Silver Alert for a woman considered missing has been put out.
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing