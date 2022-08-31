Who's Hiring?
1 man dead after single vehicle rollover near Running Water Road

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that happened on Running Water Road near Canyon yesterday.

According to reports, 48-year-old, Travis Cook, of Canyon was found dead on scene.

Reports state that Cook was driving southbound on Running Water Road when he veered off the roadway into the south ditch.

Cook over-corrected the steering, which caused him to lose control.

His vehicle began to side skid across the road, and into the north ditch, where it rolled over.

Reports state that Cook was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Officials are investigating, more information will be given once available.

