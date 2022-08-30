WTEC partners with AEDC, taking applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corp. are taking applications for the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge.

The deadline is Sept. 30 for Amarillo and Canyon businesses to sign up to compete for a share of a half a million dollars of capital.

Throughout the competition, participants will receive qualified coaching as well as a support system to assist them in achieving their goals and to reach the next level of their business.

“This program offers more than just an opportunity to seek capital,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WT Enterprise Center program manager. “While every business undoubtedly could benefit from having more cash on hand to scale operations and grow, spending time developing a well thought-through and researched business plan provides the owner with their path forward.”

Since 1955, local businesses have received help with their business plans, marketing and management, and investor fact sheets.

During last years competition, four businesses in the Amarillo and Canyon area were awarded a share of $399,000 in capital.

“At the Amarillo Economic Development Corp., our mission is to promote business expansion in the greater Amarillo-area that builds a stronger, more diversified economy,” said Kevin Carter, AEDC president and CEO. “The Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge is a way for us to fulfill that mission, one business at a time.

The challenge winner will be announced on Feb. 23.

For more information on the EnterPrize challenge, award recipients, and rules, click here.

