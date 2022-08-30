Volunteers needed for name reading 9/11 victims in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Youth Service needs volunteers to read the names of Curry County victims who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The community is invited to the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial to honor the victims.

The event will be at 4 p.m. at the Curry County Courthouse Flagpole, 700 N. Main St. Clovis.

To volunteer, call Kristian Price at 575-763-6016 or email kprice@currycounty.org.

