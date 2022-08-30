Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A train crash in Hereford is causing traffic delays.

The crash involving a train and a car happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road 2943 near Merrick Petfoods.

According to DPS, the semi disregarded the train sign to stop and wait.

The driver of the semi was sent to a hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area at this time.

