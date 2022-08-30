Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Pampa has been in the town for over 60 years and has recently opened a new building and adopted a new vision.

The new service unit is manned by volunteers and downsizing the building reduces cost and allows more services to be offered.

“We know that any family that lives paycheck to paycheck, a surprise expense can throw your whole budget off,” says Shelby Huff, service extension representative, The Salvation Army. “That’s why we decided we were going to do this, it would ease the burden and the stress out a little bit of our community.”

After a community need assessment, the Salvation Army found that the community needed financial support.

“We found that there was plenty of entities that were providing food and services of that nature,” says Huff. “In Pampa we found that the financial assistance was lacking.”

The building opened in early August and has already served seven families by helping with rental and utility assistance.

“Car repair or a surprise expense, that’s when we would come in,” says Huff. “Help you pay your bills, make sure you stay in your home, make sure your utilities are still on, that’s where we found the need.”

The Salvation Army of Pampa is open the first and the third Wednesday of the month but their lobby is always open.

