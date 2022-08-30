Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Marie Wilson was found dead in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed OK. They said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Quay County
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run at I-40 and Georgia

Latest News

Salvation Army of Pampa new building new vision
Salvation Army of Pampa opens new building, adopts new vision
Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole.
Despite 11 denials, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing
Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students
WT Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corp. are taking applications for...
WTEC partners with AEDC, taking applications for Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge
train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays