Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair

Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a...
Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall won the Alaska State Fair giant pumpkin weigh-off with a 2,147-pound pumpkin.(Nick Swann)
By Tim Rockey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process.

KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.

Officials with the fair said Marshall broke his own state record that was previously set in 2019 with a 2,051-pound pumpkin and took home the pumpkin title last year with a 1,603-pound pumpkin.

Dale Marshall broke his own record and set a new state record with this 2147.0 pound giant pumpkin!

Posted by Alaska State Fair on Monday, August 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

train crash in Hereford causing delays
Train crash in Hereford causing traffic delays
The New Mexico State Police is investigating a deadly crash resulting one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Quay County
City council votes to renew contract and keep red light cameras in place.
Red light cameras officially shut down in Amarillo
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Crews working on crash involving pedestrian on Georgia at I-40, impacting traffic patterns
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run at I-40 and Georgia

Latest News

16 year-old pitcher Kellar Davis was struck in the temple during a summer league game at Ozark...
‘God had bigger plans for me’: Teen pitcher recovering after being struck in the head by batted ball
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
FILE - The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by an engine problem. Managers said Tuesday...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91