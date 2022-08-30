Who's Hiring?
High Plains Food Bank and Whataburger helps raise awareness for Hunger Action Month

Whataburger has partnered with High Plains Food Bank to help kick off Hunger Action Month.
Whataburger has partnered with High Plains Food Bank to help kick off Hunger Action Month.(Eric Gay | AP)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Whataburger has partnered with High Plains Food Bank to help kick off Hunger Action Month.

Whataburger is hosting a Donation Drive at all six locations across the High Plains from August 29, to September 19.

All donations will go directly to the High Plains Food Bank to help provide for food insecure children in the area.

For every $1 a customer donates to a local Whataburger, the customer will receive a Thank you coupon for a Free Whataburger with purchase of a medium fry and Medium drink.

Every dollar donated will stay in the High Plains Food Bank to help the community and school aged children.

